Harvey Weinstein SENTENCED: 15 years in prison

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a former TV production assistant, restoring a measure of accountability in the case that became a defining moment of the #MeToo movement after his original New York conviction was overturned.

https://thenationaldesk.com/news/americas-news-now/harvey-weinstein-sentenced-to-15-years-after-overturned-metoo-conviction

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