Joe Brady Reflects On 2-0 Start, Looks Ahead To Facing The Los Angeles Chargers, And More

Buffalo Bills Head Coach Joe Brady addressed the media before practice on Wednesday, September 23rd. Topics Include: injury updates on WR DJ Moore and DL Ed Oliver after practice, DL Deone Walker’s jump in play, reviewing the Bills defense and improvements needed in Week 3, what has stood out from Bills 2-0 start, what he sees from QB Justin Herbert and Mike McDaniel’s offense, QB Josh Allen receiving another AFC Offensive Player of the Week, and on players: DL DeWayne Carter, WR Joshua Palmer, OLB Greg Rousseau, and TE Dalton Kincaid.

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