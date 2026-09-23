Josh Allen Discusses Big Plays On Offense & Teamwork | Buffalo Bills

Bills quarterback Josh Allen addressed the media on September 23, 2026 after practice. He discussed his relationships with head coach Joe Brady and Kyle Allen pushing him to be his best, making defenses defend the whole field, Brady's play calling leading to explosive plays, Joshua Palmer’s hard work, the confidence & competitiveness of Dalton Kincaid, what the Chargers defense brings and the play of Alec Anderson.

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