Chris Berman: How Bills Fans Changed Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Induction Weekend | Rich Eisen Show

ESPN legend Chris Berman tells Rich discuss his favorite stories from his long history of attending and emceeing the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.



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Source: The Rich Eisen Show — Watch the original video on YouTube