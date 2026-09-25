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Chris Berman: How Bills Fans Changed Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Induction Weekend | Rich Eisen Show

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WNYmedia Network
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ESPN legend Chris Berman tells Rich discuss his favorite stories from his long history of attending and emceeing the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

Tune in to the Emmy-nominated Rich Eisen Show live weekdays from Noon to 3PM ET on Disney+, ESPN+, ESPN Radio, and streaming on SiriusXM channel 80.

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Source: The Rich Eisen Show — Watch the original video on YouTube

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