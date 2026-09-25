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Home Around Our Network Sports Joe Brady Gives Injury Updates Ahead Of Week 3 vs. The Chargers...

Joe Brady Gives Injury Updates Ahead Of Week 3 vs. The Chargers & More

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Buffalo Bills
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Bills Head Coach Joe Brady addressed the media after practice on September 25th. Topics Include: contingency plans for the Wide Receiver room, WR Joshua Palmer’s route running, WR Skyler Bell leaning on Bills veteran receivers, having RB Ty Johnson back, and injury updates on: WR DJ Moore, WR Keon Coleman, DL Ed Oliver, DL T.J. Sanders, and DB Jordan Hancock.

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