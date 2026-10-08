Gillibrand calls for transparent review after ICE agent shooting in Marble Hill

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Thursday urged a “thorough and transparent review” after reports that a man was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in the Marble Hill neighborhood of New York City.

“My thoughts are with the Marble Hill community as we await more information about the shooting involving ICE agents this afternoon. It is critical that all the facts are brought to light, and I expect a thorough and transparent review of exactly what transpired,” Gillibrand said in a statement issued Oct. 8, 2026.

The senator’s statement followed reporting on the incident by The New York Times. Details about the circumstances of the shooting, including the condition of the person shot and any law enforcement actions, were not included in Gillibrand’s brief statement.

Gillibrand represents New York in the U.S. Senate and her office issued the statement through her press team. Local authorities and federal agencies have not been separately detailed in the senator’s comments.