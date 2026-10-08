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Hochul demands answers after reports ICE agents fired into vehicle with child in Marble Hill

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Hochul demands answers after reports ICE agents fired into vehicle with child in Marble Hill
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Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday demanded immediate answers from federal authorities after initial reports indicated Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents fired into a vehicle with a 5-year-old child inside in Marble Hill.

“New Yorkers are outraged tonight. Immigrant communities are terrified. And we are demanding answers,” Hochul said in a statement issued by her office.

Hochul said there is still much that is unknown about the incident but added, “Any trained law enforcement officer knows how easily that could have ended in tragedy. By the grace of God, that child appears to have escaped without physical injury.”

She called the episode part of a pattern of “acts of violence by a rogue federal agency and untrained agents that operate with impunity” and said, “Federal authorities need to provide answers, and they must do so immediately.”

The governor’s office did not provide additional operational details in the emailed statement, including the time of the incident, which federal office or personnel were involved, whether any charges were filed or whether any law enforcement agency other than ICE is investigating. Local and federal law enforcement agencies were not quoted in the statement.

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