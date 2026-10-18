Press Release: Upstate Horror launches New York discovery website!

Upstate Horror launches New York discovery map for unusual places and spooky outings

Free website brings places, themed routes, local tales and event discovery into one online guide

NEW YORK STATE, Oct. 15, 2026 — Upstate Horror is live at UpstateHorror.com, offering a year-round way to find unusual places, haunted history, horror attractions and seasonal experiences across New York. The free website combines an interactive map with themed trails, local stories, events and media discovery.

Visitors can browse the Explore NY map, open place listings and plan road trips. They can follow curated Horror Trails or create and save routes to their profiles. Campfire Tales features local legends and personal experiences, and members can contribute their own. Events & Media helps visitors find events and discover creators in the genre.

A free explorer profile includes a digital Horror Passport, where members can collect keepsakes as they explore. An optional Signal Lens reveals hidden ghouls throughout the website. Through the Business Hub, owners can claim or add listings and submit upcoming events. Free and enhanced paid options are available, and listings are subject to review.

The launch comes in October, when people may be seeking a night out or a weekend detour. Upstate Horror said it will continue expanding its directory and invited New Yorkers to suggest places and stories for the map.

Explore the site at https://www.upstatehorror.com/. For interviews, a product walkthrough or additional information, contact the media representative above.

About Upstate Horror

Upstate Horror is a year-round New York discovery website for unusual places, haunted history, horror experiences, local tales and events. Its map, themed trails and free explorer profiles help people plan discoveries across the state. Learn more at UpstateHorror.com.

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