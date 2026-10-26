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Burch Named MAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

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BUFFALO, NY – After a career-game against Bowling Green, University at Buffalo running back Messiah Burch was named the Mid-American Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday. He shared the award with Kent State quarterback Dru DeShields.

Burch rushed for a career-high 184 yards and three touchdowns in Buffalo’s 31-24 win over the Falcons. The senior running back scored on touchdown runs of 11, 2 and 73 yards. His 73-yard touchdown came in the fourth quarter to extend the Buffalo lead to 10-points and ice the game for the Bulls. It was Burch’s fifth straight 100-yard rushing game – making him the first UB running back since All-American Jaret Patterson in 2019 to rush for 100 yards in five straight games.

Burch is having the best season of his career. The senior running back leads the MAC in rushing, averaging 106 yards per game.

He and the Bulls will next play at Miami (OH) on Nov. 3.
 

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