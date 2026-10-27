Bulls Host D’Youville in Exhibition Contest on Wednesday

BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team welcomes the D’Youville Saints to Broadview Arena for an exhibition contest on Wednesday at 6pm.

The Bulls bring back six players while adding nine newcomers to the roster. They return 62% of their scoring, 55% of their rebounding and 55% of their minutes from a season ago. With 13 underclassmen the Bulls are the youngest team in the MAC and one of the youngest teams in all of Division I women’s basketball.

Third year guard Aniya Rowe was named to the Preseason All-MAC Second Team following a rookie season in which she earned a spot on the All-Freshman team after leading the Bulls in scoring (12.6 ppg), three-point field goal percentage (.312), assists (106) and minutes played (31.3). Defensively, she led the Bulls and ranked eighth in the MAC in steals per game (1.9).

Second year forward Meg Lucas looks to build off a stellar freshman campaign in which she ranked second in the MAC and in the top 40 nationally in rebounding (9.6 rpg) while also ranking second on the team in points per game (9.9). She set the program’s freshman Division I single-season program record for rebounds per game and her rebounding mark was fourth amongst all rookies nationwide, while also recording nine double-doubles on the year which is tied for seventh in a single-season in program history.

Also returning for UB are second year forward Diann Jackson , who led the Puerto Rican Women’s U20 National Team to a gold medal at the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games and third year guard Ella Corry . Second year guard Deana Thompson is out for the season with a knee injury.

Of the nine newcomers, three came to Buffalo via transfer. Second year student-athletes Asia Wilson (Holy Cross), Briana Young (Schoolcraft College) and Oyinkansola Soetan (Salt Lake CC) all have four years of eligibility remaining. Also joining the Bulls and looking to make an impact as freshmen are Ava LaMonica , Annabelle Day , Ella Wickstrom , Layla Hearne , Jadeah Marshall and Natavia Alber .

D’Youville was picked to finish third in the East Coast Conference preseason coaches poll. The Saints finished the 2025-26 season with a 10-15 overall record and a 7-9 mark in ECC play enroute to making the program’s third straight postseason appearance. D’Youville led the ECC in three-point shooting last season, averaging 8.2 made three-pointers per game while shooting 34.4 percent from beyond the arc. The Saints return four of their top scorers from a season ago, led by 2025 ECC Rookie of the Year Molly O’Toole who averaged 13.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.0 rebounds per game and sophomore forward Alyssa Neumann who recorded 9.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game a season ago.

For all the latest on UB Women’s Basketball, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram at @UBuffaloWBB and like the UB Women’s Basketball Facebook page.

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Click here for information on the Bulls Championship Fund and how you can help UB Athletics.





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