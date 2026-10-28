Bulls Defeat D’Youville 81-54 in Exhibition Contest on Wednesday

BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team defeated D’Youville University 81-59 in an exhibition contest at Broadview Arena on Wednesday night.

Four Bulls scored in double figures led by second year guard Asia Wilson who scored 21 points to go with six assists and five rebounds. Second year forward Diann Jackson narrowly missed out on a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds and Ella Corry and Jadeah Marshall finished with 12 points each.

It was a sluggish start to the game for both teams as the game was knotted at nine at the first media timeout. The Bulls then used a 10-2 run, including a layup from Ella Wickstrom , a jumper by Wilson and four straight makes at the free throw line, to go up by 10 and they would lead 21-14 at the end of the first.

The Saints cut the lead to two early in the second quarter before Ella Corry skied up for an offensive rebound putback and Ava LaMonica blew by her defender for a layup off glass. Later, Wilson hit Jackson and Marshall for a pair of layups to put UB up by 10 at the media timeout. Mashall continued to dominate inside as she backed her way down to the block for a layup and then Corry came up with a steal and score as the Bulls took a 39-29 lead at the half.

The Bulls came out aggressively to start the third as Wilson hit Jackson for a layup on the block and then Jackson returned the favor a couple possessions later, finding Wilson on the wing for a spot up triple to cap a 7-0 run and force a D’Youville timeout at the 8:06 mark. The Bulls continued to attack the boards as Jackson powered up for an offensive rebound putback plus the foul and later, LaMonica hit Meg Lucas in stride for a layup to put UB up by 20 at the media timeout. Wilson continued to heat up from deep as she drilled a triple out of the timeout and then Lucas hit Marshall in the paint for a layup. The Bulls then played team basketball as Lucas bullied her way for an offensive rebound and tipped it out to LaMonica who hit Jackson for a layup and Buffalo would lead 63-38 at the end of the third.

Buffalo continued to attack in the fouth as Wilson hit Corry for a layup and then Corry knocked down a midrange jumper of her own to put UB up by 30. Wilson then scored on back-to-back possessions and Layla Hearne knocked down a baseline jumper to put UB up 77-48 with just over three minutes to play and that was more than enough to secure the victory.

The Bulls dominated inside, doubling up the Saints 50-26 in the paint. Buffalo imposed their will on the glass, winning the rebounding margin 48-16, including 17 offensive rebounds, which they turned into 18 second chance points, while also turning defense into offense, scoring 26 points off D’Youville miscues.

Up next, Buffalo hosts Georgia State in the regular season opener on Monday, November 2 at 6pm.

For all the latest on UB Women’s Basketball, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram at @UBuffaloWBB and like the UB Women’s Basketball Facebook page.

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