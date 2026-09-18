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Bills Postgame Live: Instant Reaction As Bills Dominant Early In 41-31 Win Over Lions

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Buffalo Bills
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Senior team reporter Maddy Glab and former Bills safety George Wilson unpacked the Bills 41-31 win over the Lions in the team's season opener at Highmark Stadium. The two shared the best highlights from the game and we heard from QB Josh Allen, head coach Joe Brady, DT Deone Walker, and WR Joshua Palmer. We also checked in with the radio broadcast team as Chris Brown and Eric Wood shared their biggest takeaways from the victory.

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