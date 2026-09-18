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Home Around Our Network Sports Bradley Chubb Discusses The Bills Defense Against The Detroit Lions

Bradley Chubb Discusses The Bills Defense Against The Detroit Lions

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Buffalo Bills
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Bills OLB Bradley Chubb met with the media after the Bills 41-31 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 2. Topics Include: stopping the run against Detroit, the energy of the stadium, DL Deone Walker, rotating within the defense, the performance of Bills offense.

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