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Brownie Points: Dissecting Underrated Plays In Bills Win Over The Lions | One Bills Live

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Buffalo Bills
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Bills radio play-by-play announcer Chris Brown broke down the underrated plays that were a big part in the Bills 41-31 win over the Lions. He discussed a big punt return from Greg Dortch, a batted down pass from DT Deone Walker, and the wide receiver blocking that helped Khalil Shakir get a first down on a big gain.

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