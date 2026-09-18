Buffalo Bills Locker Room Celebrates HUGE Win over Lions in First Highmark Stadium Game! #shorts

Go inside the Buffalo Bills Locker Room for postgame speeches from Josh Allen, Joe Brady, James Cook, and Greg Rousseau after their big win over the Detroit Lions to open Highmark Stadium.

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