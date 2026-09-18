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Dalton Kincaid Talks Playing at Highmark Stadium, High Powered Offense, and more! | Buffalo Bills

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Buffalo Bills
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Bills TE Dalton Kincaid met with the media after the Bills 41-31 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 2. Topics Include: how the offense is clicking and how it feels to be in the new stadium.

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