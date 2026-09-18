Deone Walker On Team Performance In Victory | Buffalo Bills

Bills DL Deone Walker addressed the media after the Bills 41-31 win over the Lions on September 17, 2026. He discussed his performance, playing with confidence, players on the defensive line stepping up, and the atmosphere in Highmark Stadium.
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