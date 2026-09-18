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Home Around Our Network Sports GAME RECAP: Buffalo Bisons vs Rochester Red Wings 9/18/26

GAME RECAP: Buffalo Bisons vs Rochester Red Wings 9/18/26

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WNYmedia Network
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The Buffalo Bisons used a four-run inning early and strong pitching throughout the game to help defeat the Rochester Red Wings 7-1 on Friday night at Sahlen Field.

To read the full game recap: https://www.mlb.com/milb/buffalo/news/bisons-dominant-in-victory-over-rochester-friday-night

The Bisons and Rochester meet for game five of their six-game series Saturday afternoon at Sahlen Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. with Grant Rogers making the start for Buffalo. The game can be heard on the air on WWWS AM 1400 with Paul Hamilton starting at 12:45 p.m. The game will also air on MyTV Buffalo with the ‘Voice of the Bisons’ Pat Malacaro and the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Duke McGuire beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Source: Buffalo Bisons — Watch the original video on YouTube

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