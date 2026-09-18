James Cook On His Performance In Week 2 Against The Detroit Lions And More

Bills RB James Cook met with the media after the Bills 41-31 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 2. Topics Include: his performance and first touchdown, the energy of Bills Mafia, on HC Joe Brady, the offensive line, how the offense is clicking, and having explosive plays.

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