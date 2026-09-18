Joe Brady Breaks Down Week 2 Victory Over Detroit Lions | Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills Head Coach Joe Brady addressed the media on Friday, September 18th following Thursday Night Football win over the Detroit Lions in Week 2. Topics Include: injury updates for WR DJ Moore and DL Ed Oliver, Bills aggressiveness on first downs, WR Keon Coleman’s performance and mentality in Week 2 victory over the Detroit Lions, not being satisfied with the end of the first half, TE Dalton Kincaid contributing with blocking, reviewing DL Deone Walker’s performance, how WR Skyler Bell is staying ready, and building the Bills identity.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Bills YT Channel: https://bufbills.co/2Yhjq9j

For More Bills NFL Action: https://bufbills.co/3sWlvc3

#BuffaloBills #Bills #NFL

For more Bills action: https://www.buffalobills.com/

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BuffaloBills/

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/buffalobills/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/buffalobills

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufbills.co/TikTok

Source: Buffalo Bills — Watch the original video on YouTube