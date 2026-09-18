Joe Brady Talks First Win In Highmark Stadium And Josh Allen’s Fast Start | Buffalo Bills

Joe Brady addressed the media following the 41-31 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thursday September 17th. Topics include: the fast start on offense, setting the tone, the importance of the long 3rd quarter drive, his emotions coaching in the first home regular season in Highmark, James Cook running hard, the offensive success on 3rd down, and how well Josh Allen has started this season.

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