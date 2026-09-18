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Josh Allen Talks Special Opening Night Win At Highmark Stadium | Buffalo Bills

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Buffalo Bills
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Josh Allen addressed the media following the 41-31 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thursday September 17th. Topics include: how special the game was for the fans, getting off to a good start, Keon Coleman stepping up, how well he is seeing the field, the importance of the long 3rd quarter drive, and setting the tone by taking the ball first in the game.

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