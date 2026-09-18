Joshua Palmer On Win & TD In Bills Home Opener | Buffalo Bills

Bills WR Joshua Palmer addressed the media after the Bills 41-31 win over the Lions on September 17, 2026. He discussed what makes the Bills offense dangerous, his touchdown catch, crowd noise in Highmark Stadium, Keon Coleman contributing, and the Canadian anthem before the game.
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