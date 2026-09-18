Keon Coleman On Making Plays In Bills Win | Buffalo Bills

Bills WR Keon Coleman addressed the media after the Bills 41-31 win over the Lions on September 17, 2026. He discussed making plays in the victory, stepping up after DJ Moore was injured, and the atmosphere at Highmark Stadium.

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