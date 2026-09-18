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Home Around Our Network Sports Pete Carmichael On Offensive Confidence & Success In Win | Buffalo Bills

Pete Carmichael On Offensive Confidence & Success In Win | Buffalo Bills

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Buffalo Bills
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Bills offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael addressed the media on September 18, 2026 after the team’s 41-31 win over the Detroit Lions. He discussed Josh Allen's performance, the confidence the offense is playing with, Joshua Palmer’s TD, the experience and recognition from Allen, skillsets from the Bills TEs, James Cook’s play and Allen seeing the field well.

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