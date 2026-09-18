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The Maddy Awards: Handing Out Accolades Following Bills 41-31 Win Over The Lions | One Bills Live

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Buffalo Bills
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Bills Senior Team Reporter Maddy Glab joined One Bills Live to deliver this week's Maddy Awards following the team's win over the Lions. She handed out hardware to QB Josh Allen, defensive linemen Deone Walker and Greg Rousseau, RB James Cook, WR Keon Coleman, and head coach Joe Brady. She then shared appreciation for Bills Mafia for playing their part in the win and the crew that built and executed the season opener at Highmark Stadium.

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