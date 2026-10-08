The 2026–27 UB Men’s Basketball Promotional Schedule: More Action. More Fun. More Bulls!

The University at Buffalo Men’s Basketball team is excited to announce the 2026–27 promotional schedule! This season features a full slate of exciting themes, giveaways and game-day experiences for Bulls fans of all ages. Again this year, young Bulls fans can participate in the Little Bulls Layup Line. After each weekend home game, kids are invited to take the court for postgame layups and experience their own moment in the spotlight!

Monday, Nov. 9 vs Penn State-Schuylkill – Home Opener

Student Giveaway: Replica Basketball Jerseys

Halftime Entertainment: Grace Good

Start the season off right as the Bulls return to Broadview Arena for the home opener! The first 1,500 UB students will receive a white basketball jersey, and Grace Good will take the court at halftime as the Bulls officially kick off the 2026–27 season.

Check out Grace Good here.

Sunday, Nov. 15 vs Canisius – Native American Heritage Day

Join us for Native American Heritage Day as we celebrate and recognize Native American culture. After the game, young fans can stick around for the Little Bulls Layup Line.

Little Bulls Layup Line: After each weekend home game, kids are invited to take the court for postgame layups and experience their own moment in the spotlight!

Monday, Nov. 23 vs RIT – Bullsgiving

Celebrate Bullsgiving at Broadview Arena. Bullsgiving is about embracing the spirit of giving and finding ways to support and make a difference in the lives of others. Fans will see on-court recognitions and in-game videos highlighting UB student-athletes who are coming together, giving back and celebrating the people who make our communities stronger.

Saturday, Dec. 5 vs Miami (OH) – Kids Day & “Relax and Rally!”

Student Pregame Party – features free food, games, giveaways, and more!

Kids & Student Giveaway: Cube Squishy Toy

Halftime Entertainment: All-Star Stunt Dogs

Bring the family to Broadview Arena for Kids Day, featuring fun activities for young Bulls fans and a Victor E. Bull coloring contest. Students can also take a break from finals with the “Relax and Rally!” experience, including massages, therapy dogs and more. The game will feature All-Star Stunt Dogs at halftime, and young fans can take the court after the game for the Little Bulls Layup Line.

Little Bulls Layup Line: After each weekend home game, kids are invited to take the court for postgame layups and experience their own moment in the spotlight!



Saturday, Dec. 12 vs Purdue Fort Wayne – Jr. Bulls Appreciation Night & Diaper Dash

It’s a special day for our youngest Bulls fans! Jr. Bulls Kids Club members will be celebrated with a Corner Party and Pizza Party. The afternoon will also feature the Diaper Dash, where our tiniest Bulls fans take to the court for a fun-filled baby crawl race. After the game, young fans can stick around for the Little Bulls Layup Line.

Little Bulls Layup Line: After each weekend home game, kids are invited to take the court for postgame layups and experience their own moment in the spotlight!

Wednesday, Dec. 16 vs Akron – Hoops for Hope Holiday Toy Drive

General Fan Promotion: Free Admission with a Toy Donation

Student & General Fan Giveaway: “Cocoa & Cookies”

Help spread some holiday cheer at Hoops for Hope! Fans can receive free admission by bringing a toy to donate, while fans and students can enjoy the “Cocoa & Cookies” giveaway. It’s a great night to enjoy Bulls basketball while giving back to the community.

Tuesday, Jan. 5 vs UMass – Bundle Up & Bring the Noise/First Responders Night

Bundle up, bring the noise and help us recognize the first responders who serve our community.

Saturday, Jan. 16 vs Bowling Green – Bulls Spirit Game

General Fan & Student Giveaway: Blue & White Pom Poms

Show your Bulls spirit during a doubleheader at Broadview Arena! Stick around after the game for the Little Bulls Layup Line.

Little Bulls Layup Line: After each weekend home game, kids are invited to take the court for postgame layups and experience their own moment in the spotlight!

Saturday, Jan. 23 vs Toledo – True Blue Blue Out!

General Fan & Student Giveaway: Replica Basketball Jerseys

Halftime Entertainment: Spyros Bros

Turn Broadview Arena blue for the annual True Blue Blue Out! Fans and students can show their Bulls pride while picking up a UB replica jersey, and Spyros Bros will provide halftime entertainment. Stick around after the game for the Little Bulls Layup Line.

Check out Spyros Bros here.

Little Bulls Layup Line: After each weekend home game, kids are invited to take the court for postgame layups and experience their own moment in the spotlight!



Tuesday, Jan. 26 vs Eastern Michigan – Xtreme Hoops & Military Hero Appreciation, Coaches vs. Cancer

Student Pregame Party – features free food, games, giveaways, and more!

Halftime Entertainment: XPogo Stunt Team

Get ready for an Xtreme night at Broadview Arena! Students can start the night at the Triple Gym pregame party before the XPogo Stunt Team takes halftime entertainment to new heights. We’ll also celebrate Military Hero Appreciation, honoring the local military heroes who have served and sacrificed for our country.

Check out XPogo Stunt Team here.

Tuesday, Feb. 2 vs Ohio – 716 Appreciation Night

Student Pregame Party – features free food, games, giveaways, and more!

Student Giveaway: Local Restaurant Gift Cards

Halftime Entertainment: Victor E. Bull Dance-Off with Buffalo Mascots

Celebrate the 716 with a night dedicated to all things Buffalo and New York! Students will have a chance to catch local restaurant gift cards tossed into the stands. At halftime, Victor E. Bull will provide entertainment as he dance battles other local mascots.

Saturday, Feb. 6 vs Sun Belt – Bulls in Paradise

General Fan & Student Giveaway: Sunglasses

Student Promotion: “The Sun Belt Escape” – raffle of $5,000 toward a spring break destination

Bring a little sunshine to Buffalo during Bulls in Paradise! Fans and students can pick up UB branded sunglasses at the gates. Students can enter “The Sun Belt Escape” for a chance to win $5,000 toward a spring break destination. We’ll also bring the beach vibes with a limbo contest.

Little Bulls Layup Line: After each weekend home game, kids are invited to take the court for postgame layups and experience their own moment in the spotlight!

Tuesday, Feb. 16 vs Central Michigan – Scout Night

Local scouts will be recognized with special opportunities tied to the game. Mascot Mania coloring pages will also be distributed to help promote the Feb. 20 Mascot Mania game – which includes free admission for kids on Feb. 20th.



Saturday, Feb. 20 vs Kent State – Victor’s Mascot Mania & Cancer Awareness Day

Kids Promotion: Free Admission for Kids! And Victor E. Bull Coloring Contest

Student Giveaway: Sabres and Bandits Tickets Raffle

Get ready for one of the most fun days of the season as mascots take over Broadview Arena! Fans can enjoy mascot meet and greets and family-friendly pregame activities, while kids can participate in a Victor E. Bull coloring contest. Students will also have a chance to win Sabres and Bandits tickets, and young fans can take part in the Little Bulls Layup Line after the game.

Little Bulls Layup Line: After each weekend home game, kids are invited to take the court for postgame layups and experience their own moment in the spotlight!

Tuesday, Mar. 2 vs Ball State – Horns Up for a Cause & Educator Appreciation

Student Pregame Party – features free food, games, giveaways, and more!

Horns Up for a Cause brings Bulls fans together for a night focused on making a difference. Students can kick off the evening at the Triple Gym pregame party before the Bulls take the court.

Friday, Mar. 5 vs Western Michigan – Senior Night & Pajama Party

Student Pregame Party – features free food, games, giveaways, and more!

General Fan & Student Giveaway: Tully’s Tenders

Student Giveaway: UB Bulls Pajama Pants

Help us celebrate Senior Night as we recognize the Bulls who have helped make an impact on the program. Fans and students can enjoy Tully’s Tenders, while students can take home UB Bulls pajama pants.

Get Your Tickets Now!

Make sure to join us in Broadview Arena this season for incredible basketball action and unforgettable fan experiences. Stay tuned for additional promotions and updates as the season progresses!

For the complete schedule, click here. Game dates and times are subject to change.

For all the latest on UB men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram at @UBuffaloMBB and like the UB Men’s Basketball Facebook page.

Click here for ticket information.

Click here for information on the Bulls Championship Fund and how you can help UB Athletics.



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