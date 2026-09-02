“It Felt Like A No Brainer”| Dennis Gilbert On Returning To Buffalo | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Dennis Gilbert joined the Buffalo Sabres’ show, Sabres Live, with Brian Duff and Martin Biron on September 2, 2026. They discussed his excitement returning to Buffalo and for this upcoming season, and how special it is playing for his hometown team.

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