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Home Around Our Network Sports Jim Leonhard Discusses Bills Win Over Lions | Buffalo Bills

Jim Leonhard Discusses Bills Win Over Lions | Buffalo Bills

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Buffalo Bills
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Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard addressed the media on September 18, 2026 after the team’s 41-31 win over the Detroit Lions. He discussed the progression of the defense, communication, changes to the game with Ed Oliver out, the impact of Deone Walker, Greg Rousseau playing with confidence, and building the Bills identity on defense.

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