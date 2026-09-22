LIVE: Sabres Live | September 23, 2026

Live stream of Sabres Live featuring Brian Duff & Martin Biron.
Today's Guest: Eric Staal – Special Assistant to the General Manager
Show topics include: Last night's preseason game vs Columbus, Zellweger Injury, Samuelsson Update, Eric Staal in Studio, Around the NHL, This Day in Hockey History
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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube