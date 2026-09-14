ECHDC board approves contracts for Terminal B safety upgrades, Canalside boardwalk replacement and sponsorship study

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) Board of Directors on Sept. 14, 2026, approved several contracts to improve safety and infrastructure at Buffalo’s waterfront and to pursue sponsorship opportunities to offset ongoing operating costs.

Terminal B safety and lighting upgrades

The board authorized two construction contracts for work at Terminal B on the Outer Harbor:

Miller Construction Services, Inc. (d/b/a Scott Lawn Yard) — contract not to exceed $1,902,978 for pavement rehabilitation, new guardrail systems adjacent to the quay wall and localized concrete repairs.

Frey Construction Co., Inc. — contract not to exceed $756,000 for site lighting upgrades and related enhancements.

Both projects are funded by Erie Canal Harbor Development funds and are expected to be completed by May 2027, according to the ECHDC release.

Sponsorship and naming-rights study

To explore non-state revenue options and improve site identification and outreach, ECHDC approved a contract not to exceed $202,950 with The Superlative Group for asset valuation and sponsorship consultation. The consultant will help evaluate naming rights and sponsorship strategies and will coordinate marketing materials for state-owned sites with the USA Niagara Development Corporation. The Superlative Group may receive a commission of up to 15% on any executed contracts arising from this work.

Maintenance and compliance contract amendments

Be Our Guest — contract amendment not to exceed $673,900 to complete full replacement of the original Canalside boardwalk. Be Our Guest manages facilities at Canalside and ECHDC properties on the Outer Harbor.

LiRo Engineers, Inc. — contract amendment not to exceed $254,320 to provide mandatory inspection services during construction of the Buffalo Cruise Terminal Improvements Project to ensure compliance with the New York State Building Code.

“These contracts and board actions allow us to maintain high-quality public spaces responsibly while driving continued economic vitality across Buffalo’s downtown corridor and Outer Harbor,” ECHDC Chairperson Joan Kesner said in the release.

About ECHDC

The release reiterates that the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Empire State Development and supports infrastructure and public activities at Canalside, the Ohio Street corridor and the Outer Harbor to promote waterfront revitalization and economic growth in Western New York.

All funding for the actions described in the ECHDC announcement is identified as Erie Canal Harbor Development funds.