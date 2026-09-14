Shea’s 710 Hosts Buffalo ComedySportz ‘Ha‑Ha‑Halloween’ Improv Night on Oct. 7

Shea’s Performing Arts Center will present Buffalo ComedySportz’ Ha‑Ha‑Halloween Show as part of the Creative Exchange at Shea’s 710 series on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. The happy‑hour event will take place in the Shea’s 710 lounge and cabaret from 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for cocktails; the improv comedy begins at 6:30 p.m. The evening features Buffalo ComedySportz’ referee‑led short‑form competitive improv format presented by Buffalo Comedy Collective, along with themed cocktails and candy for attendees. Costume contest winners will be announced around 7:30 p.m.

Admission is $5, payable online or at the door. Space is limited; the venue encourages pre‑purchase of the $5 cover. Tickets and event details are listed on Shea’s website: sheas.org/performances/ha-ha-halloween-show.

About the Creative Exchange at Shea’s 710 series

The Creative Exchange at Shea’s 710 series is supported in part by KeyBank and presents a mix of community events throughout the season. Other upcoming events in the series announced by Shea’s include:

Wednesday, January 20 — Game Night

Wednesday, February 10 — Black History Month Event

Wednesday, April 14 — Art in Our Schools & Community

Wednesday, June 23 — Pride Month Celebration

This post is based on a Shea’s Performing Arts Center press release (for release Sept. 14, 2026).