<p><strong>Buffalo (2-3, 0-1 MAC) at Toledo (4-1, 1-0 MAC)</strong><br />
<strong>October 10, 2026<br />
Glass Bowl</strong> <strong>- 3:30 pm</strong><br />
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<strong>Bulls on the Air</strong></p>
<strong>Radio</strong><br />
Buffalo – ESPN 1520<br />
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<strong>Television</strong><br />
ESPN+
<p><strong>Storylines</strong><br />
• Buffalo has won four of the last five meetings in the series.<br />
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• This will be Buffalo’s sixth trip to Toledo since joining the MAC in 1999. The Bulls are 1-4 all-time in games played at the Glass Bowl.<br />
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• The Bulls are 6-2 in MAC road games under head coach Pete Lembo.<br />
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• Messiah Burch has rushed for over 100 yards in two straight games. He is looking to become the first UB running back to rush for 100 yards in three straight games since Dylan McDuffie in 2021 (143 vs. Ohio, 108 vs. Akron, 166 vs. Bowling Green). <br />
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• Wide receiver Chance Morrow is tied for sixth in the nation with six touchdown receptions. He has all but one of the Bulls touchdown receptions on the season. He leads the MAC in receptions (32), receiving yards (397) and touchdowns (6).<br />
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• Sophomore starting quarterback Jason Wright is the youngest quarterback to start for the Bulls since redshirt-freshman Matt Myers started five games at UB in 2019.<br />
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• Ten of the Bulls last 15 games have been decided by one score. Buffalo is 5-5 in those games.<br />
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<strong>Bulls Travel to Toledo on Saturday</strong><br />
The University at Buffalo football team will hit the road to face Toledo on Saturday afternoon at the Glass Bowl. <br />
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Buffalo is 2-3 overall, 0-1 in the MAC and is coming off a 20-17 loss to Western Michigan last Saturday. The Bulls were led by running back Messiah Burch who rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown in the game. <br />
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Toledo is 4-1 overall, 1-0 in the MAC and is coming off a 39-24 win at Ball State last Saturday. The Rockets are led by quarterback John Alan Richter who has thrown for 1,362 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season.<br />
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Toledo leads the all-time series, 8-7. The Bulls won the last meeting, 30-15, at Broadview Stadium in 2024.<br />
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<strong>Take a Chance</strong><br />
Wide receiver Chance Morrow is off to a tremendous start to the season. The fifth-year transfer from Louisville, now in his fourth season with the Bulls, has 32 receptions for 397 yards and six touchdowns so far on the season.<br />
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He is tied for sixth in the FBS in touchdown receptions.<br />
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It’s truly a breakout season for Morrow who had 16 receptions for 258 yards and two touchdowns over his first three seasons at Buffalo combined.<br />
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Against Albany, Morrow became the first Buffalo player to total three touchdown catches in a game since All-MAC receiver Anthony Johnson had three touchdown receptions against Miami (OH) in 2018.<br />
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His 11 receptions at FIU were the most by a UB player since Justin Marshall had 11 against Georgia Southern in the 2022 Camellia Bowl. His 173 receiving yards were the eighth most for a single game in Buffalo’s FBS era (since 1999).<br />
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<strong>Sweet Burch</strong><br />
Messiah Burch had his best game as a Bull in Buffalo’s win over Robert Morris. The senior running back rushed for a career-high 146 yards. It was the highest rushing total by a UB player since 2024 when Al-Jay Henderson ran for 185 yards against Kent State.<br />
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The 146 yards nearly matched his rushing total from his first two seasons combined (194). His 26 carries against the Colonials were by far the most in his career. His previous high was six carries against Western Michigan in 2024. <br />
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He followed that up by rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown against Western Michigan.<br />
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He became the first UB running back since Al-Jay Henderson in 2024 to rush for 100 yards in consecutive games (185 vs. Kent State, 119 vs. Liberty).<br />
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After an injury-plagued season in 2025, Burch looks to have returned to his 2024 form when he averaged 5.3 yards per carry as a reserve running back.<br />
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<strong>Running Down a Dream</strong><br />
Buffalo rushed for 302 yards in its victory over Robert Morris. It was just the second time in the last five seasons the Bulls eclipsed 300 yards rushing in a game. They rushed for 370 yards against St. Francis in 2025. <br />
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All 302 yards were gained by just three players. Messiah Burch (146), Jason Wright (95) and Nino Hill (64) all rushed for career highs in the game.<br />
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<strong>Wright on Target</strong><br />
Jason Wright continues to improve at quarterback for the Bulls. <br />
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He saw his first action in the second half at FIU when season starter Elijah Holmes exited the game with an injury.<br />
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Over this last two starts, Wright has completed 56 percent of his passes while averaging 155 passing yards per game. <br />
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He has also done damage with his legs. Against Robert Morris, Wright rushed for 95 yards – the most by a UB quarterback since Matt Myers ran for 110 yards against Kent State in 2022.<br />
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<strong>Slow Starts</strong><br />
Last week against Western Michigan, the Bulls scored their first first-quarter touchdown of the season. Overall, opponents have outscored Buffalo 52-13 in the first quarter and have held a lead after one quarter of play in four of the five games. <br />
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<strong>Ethan Punt</strong><br />
Punter Ethan Stumpf is off to a record-breaking start to the season. The junior punter leads the MAC in punting, averaging 46.9 yards per punt. Of his 31 punts, 10 have sailed over 50 yards, including a season-long 72-yard punt against Western Michigan.<br />
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The program record for single-season punt average is 44.7, set by Dylan Drennan in 2025.<br />
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<strong>Close Calls</strong><br />
Buffalo’s 20-17 loss to Western Michigan last week was another one-score game for the Bulls. Ten of UB’s last 15 games, dating back to last season, have been decided by one score. The Bulls are 5-5 in those ten one-score games.<br />
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<strong>Your Friend the Tight End</strong><br />
If the first four games are any indication, Buffalo will be utilizing the tight end a lot more in 2026. Newcomers Clint Walker (11 rec., 82 yds) and Trevor Wilson (5 rec., 52 yds) have combined for 16 receptions on the season. <br />
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In 2024 and 2025, tight ends combined for 15 catches for those entire seasons.<br />
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Only one tight end has caught a touchdown over the last four seasons – Andrew Schnackenberg at Kent State in 2023.<br />
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<strong>New Faces</strong><br />
Buffalo has 54 new players on the roster from a season ago. Of the new faces, 23 are transfers and 31 are freshmen.<br />
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There were 22 newcomers on the week-one depth chart.<br />
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Elijah Holmes (QB), Clint Walker (TE), Logan Goodwin (Edge), Zach Bergmann (LB), Stevie Bracey (LB) and Joseph Stoever (LS) all started the season opener.<br />
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<strong>New Coordinators</strong><br />
Coach Lembo has new coordinators on offense, defense and special teams entering this season. Offensive coordinator Tony Tokarz and special teams coordinator Garrett McLaughlin are new to the staff while defensive coordinator Brian Dougherty was elevated from safeties and nickels coach.<br />
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Tokarz came to Buffalo from Florida State where he spent the past six seasons, including the previous four as quarterbacks coach. Prior to Florida State, Tokarz was tight ends coach at Memphis where he coached with Lembo.<br />
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A native of Orchard Park, McLaughlin returned to Western New York after spending the past two seasons as special teams coordinator and defensive line coach at Columbia.<br />
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Dougherty is in his third season on Lembo’s staff and first as defensive coordinator. He previously served as defensive coordinator at both the University of Indianapolis and Valparaiso. <br />
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<strong>Youth Up Front</strong><br />
Buffalo’s offensive line is full of new faces and all five projected starters will be making their first career starts for the Bulls when they take the field against Albany. <br />
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Left tackle Gabriel Arena has the most experience, appearing in 15 games over the last two seasons.<br />
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Arena’s backup at left tackle, Tyrone Davis, appeared in five games last season and made one start.<br />
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None of the other nine offensive linemen on the depth chart have seen any game action for the Bulls.<br />
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<strong>Experience in the Defensive Backfield</strong><br />
One area the Bulls do return a lot of experience is the defensive backfield. <br />
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At cornerback, Kobi Blackwell played in all 12 games and made seven starts last season. Keontez Bradley played in 12 games and started six a year ago. Oliver Bridges has appeared in 21 games and made three starts over the last two seasons.<br />
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At safety, Miles Greer returns after playing in all 12 games a season ago. He ranked third on the team with 74 tackles in 2025. John Keough is back for his third season and has also been a special teams ace. He played in all 25 games over the last two seasons.<br />
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<strong>Big Shoes to Fill</strong><br />
Buffalo has had an All-American at linebacker in each of the last two seasons. Shaun Dolac was a Consensus All-American and MAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 and Red Murdock was an All-American last season.<br />
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The Bulls only return two linebackers who saw action last season and both mainly played special teams. Mathew HIlty and Jordan Owens are both in the their third season with the team.<br />
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Sophomores returning, include Bradley Ilunga-Bisselele and George Hill.<br />
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The Bulls welcomed three transfers at linebacker – Zach Bergmann (Missouri Southern State), Stevie Bracey (Virginia) and Joey Cheshire (Cornell).<br />
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True freshmen Jack Garbolino, Anwar Witherspoon, Jr., Matthew Heininger and Na’Rod Jarvis will also be in the mix at the linebacker spot. <br />
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<strong>Six Bulls Named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-MAC Team</strong><br />
Six University at Buffalo football players have been named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-MAC Team.<br />
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Wide Receiver Jasaiah Gathings was named to the first team. Safety Miles Greer was named to the second team. Defensive tackle Cornell Evans and nickel SaVeon Brown were named to the third team. Tight end Clint Walker and cornerback Kobi Blackwell were named to the fourth team.<br />
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Gathings is in his second year with the program after transferring from UConn. The graduate receiver had 36 catches for 410 yards and three touchdowns in 2025.<br />
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Greer is also in his second year with the program after transferring from Shepard University. In 2025, he ranked third on the team in tackles with 74 and added three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.<br />
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Evans, who has started 16 games over the last two seasons, had 14 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in 2025.<br />
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Brown had 52 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in 2025.<br />
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Walker is a newcomer to the program after transferring from Davenport University. He spent four seasons with the Panthers and was an All-Conference selection in 2025.<br />
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Blackwell had a breakout season for the Bulls in 2025. The redshirt-sophomore had a team-high seven pass breakups in 2025 and added 20 tackles and an interception.<br />
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<strong>It’s Broadview Stadium Now</strong><br />
Thanks to a partnership with Buffalo Athletics and Broadview Federal Credit Union, Broadview Stadium is the new name of the former UB Stadium. The landmark agreement will have the Broadview name on both the stadium and arena for the next 15 years.<br />
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<strong>Bulls Picked Sixth in Preseason Poll</strong><br />
Buffalo was picked to finish sixth in the Mid-American Conference preseason poll according to the MAC head coaches.<br />
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Western Michigan was picked first with 138 points, followed by Miami (134), Toledo (115), Ohio (107), Central Michigan (101), Buffalo (81), Eastern Michigan (76), Kent State (64), Bowling Green (59), Akron (52), Ball State (34), Sacramento State (28) and Massachusetts (25). <br />
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Western Michigan was selected as the preseason favorite to win the MAC Championship.<br />
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<strong>On The Airwaves</strong><br />
Again this season, University at Buffalo football can be heard locally on ESPN 1520, a 50,000-watt station with one of the strongest signals in the nation. Calling all the play-by-play action of Bulls football for his 27th year, and 19th consecutive, will be Paul Peck. Scott Wilson is back for his 10th season as analyst. Brad Riter also returns as game host. <br />
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The UB Football postgame show will once again be hosted by Bob Gaughan.</p>
Bulls Travel to Toledo on Saturday
<p><strong>Buffalo (2-3, 0-1 MAC) at Toledo (4-1, 1-0 MAC)</strong><br />