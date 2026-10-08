Women’s Basketball Announces Promotional Schedule

BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team is excited to announce its 2026–2027 promotional schedule, featuring a season full of energy, community connection, and unforgettable fan experiences. With creative theme nights, exclusive giveaways, and inspiring celebrations, this year promises to bring Bulls fans together for another exciting season at Broadview Arena.

Promotional Schedule Highlights:

Back by popular demand, fans will once again be able to collect exclusive UB women’s basketball player cards. A new card will be handed out each home contest, featuring a different player every game. After the game, meet the featured player for autographs!And on Saturday home games, kids are invited to take the court for postgame layups, creating unforgettable moments with the Bulls!

Monday, Nov. 2 vs. Georgia State – Home Opener/Blue Out

Student Giveaway: Replica Jerseys/Glow Wands

Wear your UB blue and get loud as we kick off the 2026-27 season at Broadview Arena! First 500 students will receive a replica jersey and a glow wand!

Thursday, Nov. 12 vs. Sacramento State – Faculty/Staff Appreciation Night

Student Giveaway: Thunder Sticks

This night is all about the people on campus that make a difference in the lives of our students and student-athletes. First 500 people will receive thunder sticks to create a true “home court advantage”!



Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Mississippi State – 716 Day/Adoption Day

Student Giveaway: Quarter Zips, End of Game Mega Prize

Fan Giveaway: Pom Poms

A Day to celebrate Western New York pride and pack Broadview Arena as we take on a Power 4 opponent in Mississippi State. First 500 students will receive an exclusive UB quarter zip, and the first 300 fans through the doors will receive a set of pom poms. UB will also partner with New York State Office of Children and Family Services to spread the message of adoption awareness.

Thursday, Nov. 19 vs. St. Bonaventure – Native American Heritage Night

A night to recognize and honor the Indigenous land on which UB stands, with a special halftime ceremony and in-game acknowledgments.

Sunday, Dec. 6 vs. Duquesne – “Snowed In”/Teddy Bear Toss

Student Giveaway: Free Coffee and Donuts (Tim Horton’s)

Wear white and come experience a Winter Wonderland inside Broadview Arena. Blow up snow globe, photo booths and more winter themed activities. Fans are encouraged to bring a teddy bear to the game, and we will have a group “Teddy Bear Toss” at the end of the game. Free coffee and donuts for students pregame. Fans are also encouraged to wear pajamas!



Tuesday, Dec. 29 vs. Cornell – Kids Day

Giveaway: New Year’s Glasses

Designed with young fans in mind, this game will feature a full day of family-focused entertainment. Kids can enjoy inflatables and games in the marketing corner of the arena and a meet and greet with Victor E. Bull. First 500 fans will receive special New Year’s glasses. Free Chick Fil A pregame for students.



Saturday, Jan. 2 vs. Miami (OH) – Girl Scout Day

Giveaway: Friendship Bracelet Kits

Welcoming all girl scout troops for an afternoon of fun, featuring an in-venue scavenger hunt. First 100 troopers will receive UB-themed friendship bracelet kits.



Wednesday, Jan. 13 vs. Akron – Horns Up 4 A Cause/WNBA Night

Giveaway: Cause Ribbons

Wear your favorite WNBA gear and join us as we raise awareness for causes that are important to the women’s basketball players and staff through UB’s Horns Up for a Cause program. As you enter the arena, pick up a colored ribbon representing a cause that is important to you and meet the player(s) supporting the same cause postgame down on the court!



Saturday, Jan. 16 vs. Eastern Michigan – Spirit Day

Giveaway: Pom Poms

Join the UB Cheerleaders and Dazzlers for game day and get ready to take the court during the game. Free pom poms for fans.



Wednesday, Jan. 27 vs. Central Michigan – Education Day

Halftime Performance: XPOGO Stunt Team

Don’t miss your chance to visit the UB North campus, watch some exciting basketball, learn and grow as a classroom and leave with a lasting impression of Buffalo women’s basketball. While the focus of the day is the basketball game, there will be plenty of exciting educational components incorporated throughout the event. Students will have the opportunity to participate in educational activities and promotional in-game elements.



Saturday, Jan. 30 vs. Bowling Green -National Girls & Women in Sports Day

Join UB Athletics for a fun filled day celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Celebrated annually, NGWSD honors the achievements of girls and women in sports and recognizes student-athletes, champion athletes, coaches, administrators and lawmakers committed to providing equitable access to sports for all girls and women. Pregame clinic for girls grades 4-8 starting at 11am.



Wednesday, Feb. 10 vs. Western Michigan -Black History Month

Fan Giveaway: Black History Month Wristband

Join UB Women’s Basketball as we celebrate Black History Month with special appearances and recognitions honoring African American culture and excellence throughout the game.



Saturday, Feb. 20 vs. Kent State – Pink Game/Alumni Game

Fan Giveaway: Pink Rally Towels

Student Giveaway: Prizes Each Quarter (Nintendo Switch, Oura Ring, Beats Headphones), Mega End of Game Prize ($3,000 travel credit)

Show your support for breast cancer awareness and local healthcare heroes. Players will wear pink, and local healthcare workers will be recognized throughout the night. We will also be welcoming back and celebrating our alumni so make sure to be there to connect with some of our all-time UB greats. The first 500 fans will receive pink rally towels and students can enter to win big with prizes given out each quarter, concluding with a mega prize at the end of the game where students can enter to win a $3,000 spring break travel credit.



Wednesday, Feb. 24 vs. Ohio – Pride Night

Fan Giveaway: Pride Night Patches

We’re celebrating UB’s vibrant LGBTQ+ community with a night full of pride, positivity, and inclusivity. Fans can enjoy themed giveaways and music throughout the game.



Wednesday, Mar. 3 vs. UMass – Women’s History Month/Game ChangeHER

Student Giveaway: Tuition Credit

Join us for a day of celebration and connection. We’ll recognize women making a difference on and off the court—coaches, educators, community leaders, and more. Special guests and inspiring stories will be featured throughout the game. Students can enter for the chance to win a tuition credit.

Season tickets are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 9 at 10am.

For all the latest on UB Women’s Basketball, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram at @UBuffaloWBB and like the UB Women’s Basketball Facebook page.

Click here for information on the Bulls Championship Fund and how you can help UB Athletics.















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